Virtual Municipal Election forum helping voters hear from candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several important positions are up for election in the Aug. 25 Municipal Election in Huntsville and Madison.
The mayors of Huntsville and Madison are up for reelection. Along with two Huntsville City Council seats and all of the Madison City Council seats.
Voters will have a chance to hear from a majority of the candidates running for these positions at an online public forum happening Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forum has been set up by three local, non-partisan groups: the American Association of University Women, The League of Women Voters and United Women of Color.
Angela Curry, from the United Women of Color, said this is their way of giving back to the community.
“We’re just happy to be able to provide this information as a public service,” she said. “Civic engagement is something that runs through the heart of all of our organizations and being three non-partisan groups we felt like we could give the most fair and professional candidate forum for the community.”
Curry said the three groups have prepared questions for the candidates over a wide range of topics, like the coronavirus pandemic, the recent civil unrest across the nation and residential and commercial growth.
But, the public will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Curry said they will have people moderating the comments of the Facebook live and selecting questions from there.
She said it’s important people get a good feel of who they’re voting for because a strong community needs strong leaders.
“With the growth and with so many people coming here from so many different areas and with their being so many complex issues going on right now with coronavirus, civic unrest,” Curry said. “We need leadership that are visionaries, that have the mind of the people that they are representing.”
Curry is hoping all of the protests over the last few months will lead people to the polls in larger numbers than years before.
“I think that more people are paying attention now than have ever paid attention for a municipal election so I’m really hoping to see an uptick in turnout.”
You can watch and ask questions at the public forum by registering on the eventbrite page for the forum or just by tuning into the Facebook live on the United Woman of Color Huntsville Facebook page.
The Mayoral forum will start at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday with the Huntsville candidates, followed by the Madison Mayor candidates at 7:30.
To see all the candidates who are running for positions in the Municipal Election you can check out Huntsville’s sample ballot. The City of Madison has not released their sample ballot yet.
Curry said they did a similar forum in 2018 with a crowd of about 200 people, since it’s moving online this year, she expects an even bigger crowd.
