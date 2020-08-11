Scottsboro City School officials delay start date for students

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Scottsboro City Schools announced they will be delaying their school start date.
Students in Scottsboro will now be starting school on August 24th instead of August 12th.
Superintendent Jose Reyes Jr. said this is to provide teachers with more training on their online learning management platform to assist parents and students.
“One of the things that we found regrettable and I’m sure a lot of the other school systems did last year was that the online systems we provided for students and parents were not where we would have liked them to be. So, we wanted to make sure our teachers were fully prepared to provide that online instruction for those who chose online learning at the beginning of the school year,” said Reyes.
Reyes said delaying the start date also provides teachers more time to prepare their classrooms to meet the social distancing guidelines.
“Teachers are very clever in terms of ways to make the classroom better. So what you’ll see, many of them are making their own barriers out of pvc pipe and plastic so we can still have groups of four together,” said Reyes.
Face coverings are required for both students and staff, social distancing markings are placed inside of schools and an additional nurse will be added to the school district.
“We have five schools with five nurses, but we are going to use some of the money that we got from the health and wellness grant to employ an additional nurse because you never know, one of our nurses could go down with COVID and we need someone to step in and take their place”said Reyes.
Students will return to school with a staggered start.
There are 2400 students in the Scottsboro City Schools district and 700 students will be returning online.
