Scattered storms and heat on the way again today

This morning is another warm and muggy one for much of the Valley. A few showers and storms have pushed through the Valley, but the heavier rain will be later today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 70s for much of the area and some communities are seeing some patchy fog. Similar to Monday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day today with midday and afternoon storms likely once again. High temperatures this afternoon will once again reach the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures likely to reach the triple digits feels-like temperatures. Those that see storms today can expect gusty winds as well as periods of heavy rain. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these storms as well, which is very dangerous so remember to get indoors if a storm forms near you.