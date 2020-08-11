Narcotics disguised as candy seized in Fort Payne drug bust; 8 arrested

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight people were arrested, including two juveniles, after narcotics packaged as candy were seized in Fort Payne.
Agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit seized a large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and cash on Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne.
Agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of County Road 1000 near Hammondville. The vehicle was occupied by four Hispanic males who appeared to be intoxicated with open containers of alcohol present. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles.
During a search of the vehicle, marijuana, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, marijuana wax, and drug paraphernalia were located. A search warrant was executed in Fort Payne later that afternoon.
Daniel Segura (19 of Valley Head) and Homero Segura (20 of Valley Head) were taken into custody. Daniel Segura was charged of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Homero Segura was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
At approximately 5 p.m., DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Deputies, and the Fort Payne Police Department executed the search warrant on Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne. Marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, drug paraphernalia, and currency believed to be from the proceeds of illicit narcotics sales, were found at the residence.
The marijuana edibles were packaged and named similarly to popular children’s candy, such as Sour Patch Kids and Nerd’s Ropes, which can be easily mistaken for normal candy.
James Louis Race III (48 of Fort Payne), William King (31 of Fort Payne), Robert Junge (55 of Fort Payne) and Jonathan Barrow (42 of Fort Payne), were charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. James Louis Race III received an additional charge of Resisting Arrest.
No further details are available at this time.
