Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office uses security measures during off-site visitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Visitation for the Morgan County Jail is now being operated through an off-site virtual visitation option.
Lieutenant Richard Moats said when the pandemic struck the jail had to make a lot of changes to keep both inmates and the public safe.
“Prior to COVID-19 on a visitation day we would have anywhere between 85 to 120 people in the lobby at a time,” Lieutenant Moats said. “We had to cut those down. With social distancing there was no way we could accommodate all those people in a small lobby.”
That’s when the decision to only allow off-site virtual visitations was made.
“A family member will download an app and there is a fee behind it, but it allows the inmates to stay in touch with their family while inside the facility,” Lieutenant Moats said.
He emphasized that life doesn’t stop when someone enters the jail system and having this form of connection with family is important for inmates. “You have babies that are born, and family members sadly pass away.”
The security involved, Lieutenant Moats said is very strict.
“Every video visitation is monitored,” he said. “Every one is recorded and saved on a cloud over a certain amount of days, and all those videos can be reviewed. We do that to prevent contraband from coming to the jail, to try to prevent escapes, and to prevent any security risk to the jail.”
The money collected from these visits goes to pay the 3rd party vendor for the service and the sheriff's office.
Sheriff’s Office officials said they use their portion of the proceeds to pay for their expenses for offering and monitoring the service, and the rest of the money goes to pay other jail expenses.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.