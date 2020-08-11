$7M in CARES Act funds awarded to Alabama mental health programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $7 million in funds to support two programs of the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
According to the governor’s office, the funds were awarded from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). One million will be used to support ADMH’s Crisis and Recovery Services program, while $6 million will go to the Community Provider Reimbursement program.
ADHM says the Crisis Recovery program will use the funds to develop a web-based/toll free crisis hotline to help people, especially those affected by COVID-19, to find services. The hotline will be staffed by trained crisis specialists.
The $6 million being funded for the Community Provider Reimbursement program will allow the ADMH to reimburse the nearly 300 provider agencies that offer essential services to individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities.
“COVID-19 has taken a toll on Alabamians in many ways, and that certainly includes their mental health. Like people around the globe, the people of our state are suffering, and I remain committed to providing the necessary support to get our state and her people back on our feet,” Ivey said. “These funds will go to support important mental health services that Alabamians are seeking in these difficult times. I am pleased to see the CARES Act funds continually being put to work for the people of Alabama.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
