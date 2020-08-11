Lawrence County heads back to school Wednesday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Schools is one of several districts getting ready to welcome students back tomorrow, both in-person and online.
Tomorrow morning students will need their backpacks full of pencils, pens, and paper, but they will also need their mask for the first day of school. One teacher said she is excited to see her students tomorrow!
“We’re just excited to be back. I’ve missed it and I know every other teacher has missed it too,” said Lacey Montgomery.
Montgomery’s first grade students will each be greeted with an individual mask on their desk. She said COVID-19 isn’t stopping her number one goal - educating her students.
“We’ve all kind of had the ongoing joke that this is our first year teaching all over again. So we’re just going to have to learn new ways and be innovative and creative and just work together to figure it out,” said Montgomery.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith said working together is what is going to make this school year work.
Its been since March since students have attended in-person classes and COVID-19 is making educators forge a new path for the 2020 school year.
“We’re taking it one day at a time and working really hard to ensure that we have a traditional option for our kids even though we offer a virtual and blended as well,” said Smith.
School starts tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. sharp.
Don’t forget your mask!
