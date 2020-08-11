Huntsville Restaurant Week: socially distant but still delicious

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Restaurant Week is back with new health and safety considerations.
Huntsville Restaurant Week is a county-wide initiative that highlights the Rocket City’s diverse culinary scene by promoting locally owned and operated restaurants, food trucks, breweries, and more. This year’s motto: “Socially distant, still delicious”.
Huntsville Restaurant Week will take place August, 14-23 and will serve as the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB)‘s 9th annual celebration of all things food and beverage. Over 50 local eateries are participating this year with unique menu items and special offerings.
In light of COVID-19 and the precautions being taken by local restaurants, the CVB has made considerations for this year’s campaign to provide alternative ways for both residents and visitors alike to support Huntsville Restaurant Week.
“This year, it’s more important than ever to support our local restaurant industry,” said Pam Williams, who spearheads Huntsville Restaurant Week for the CVB. “Our hospitality partners – restaurants, especially – have been so affected by the pandemic that we wanted this year’s celebration to focus not just on the traditional dine-in experience, but the myriad of ways that people can enjoy a local meal while limiting exposure and observing health and safety measures.”
Patrons this year are encouraged to dine in if they feel comfortable, or consider ordering take out or delivery. The CVB has partnered with local delivery service GrubSouth to make it easy to enjoy the flavors of Restaurant Week from the safety of your home or hotel room.
Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County CVB, added, “A thriving culinary scene is crucial for any city to succeed as a travel destination. Our restaurant partners have always supported our initiatives, and they do a wonderful job serving as what is often a visitor’s first experience when they visit our community. We want – and very much need – our local restaurants to make it through this pandemic. For our residents, this year is not just an opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, it’s also an opportunity to support your neighbors and friends during a very challenging time.”
This year’s specialty Restaurant Week will offer varied and diverse options such as the “3 Alarm Margarita” at La Esquina Cocina, a pan seared branzini at Nick’s Ristorante, and a “Safe at Home” special from Phuket.
Despite the pandemic, diners can expect to see several first-time participants on the list for 2020. Domaine South, Hippea Camper, Kona Grill, New South Hot Dog & Sushi, as well Madison favorites like Tom Brown’s and Goodland Pourhouse, are all newcomers to Restaurant Week.
As a bonus feature of Restaurant Week, the Huntsville/Madison County CVB will be hosting ten days of giveaways through social media. Simply tweet or post to Facebook or Instagram using the official Restaurant Week hashtag #DineHsv with your best “foodie” photos, what dish you most want to try, etc. A winner will be chosen each day throughout the ten days of Restaurant Week to win restaurant gift cards and CVB prizes.
To view the full list of participating Huntsville Restaurant Week venues, visit the CVB’s website at www.huntsville.org/restaurantweek.
