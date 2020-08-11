Huntsville Restaurant Week: socially distant but still delicious

Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County CVB, added, “A thriving culinary scene is crucial for any city to succeed as a travel destination. Our restaurant partners have always supported our initiatives, and they do a wonderful job serving as what is often a visitor’s first experience when they visit our community. We want – and very much need – our local restaurants to make it through this pandemic. For our residents, this year is not just an opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, it’s also an opportunity to support your neighbors and friends during a very challenging time.”