Huntsville Police Advisory Council announces two new meeting dates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A public hearing is taking place to discuss recent actions of Huntsville law enforcement.
The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council will be holding the first of two public hearings August 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both hearings will be held at the Huntsville City Council chambers at 308 Fountain Circle in downtown Huntsville.
“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the City Council Chambers was the most optimal location to hold the hearings,” said Vicki Guerrieri, chair of the HPCAC. “The room is set up to follow Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines and is equipped with video equipment that will allow the HPCAC to broadcast on HSV-TV and live stream the hearings on the City’s website and HPCAC Facebook page.”
The second public hearing is scheduled for August 28.
The hearings will give citizens a forum to provide information that could assist the HPCAC in its review of community engagement with law enforcement that took place from May 30 to June 3, 2020.
Citizens who wish to share information regarding police actions during the protest events between May 30 and June 3 may sign up for a five-minute speaking slot at huntsvillepolicereview.com. All remaining time slots at the start of the hearings will be available for signup at the hearing on a first come, first serve basis. Additionally, citizens may upload any video or other information at huntsvillepolicereview.com.
The HPCAC will hold a second public hearing on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will announce alternative dates if needed. Dates will be posted online on the HPCAC web pages here and huntsvillepolicereview.com.
Organizations and citizens with their own presentations will be given the opportunity to address the HPCAC on a date in September that is still yet to be determined.
