Hodges wins Portland Open, secures spot in US Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A North Alabama native brought home top honors in a PGA sanctioned event. It was none other than Lee Hodges. the Ardmore Alabama native. Hodges won the Portland Open on Sunday. It’s his first Korn Ferry Tour victory of his career.
“I kinda blacked out to be honest,” Hodges said. “I asked my caddie I only have to two putt this right? He said yea, and then I said this is over now. A Special Day, a tough day, probably the hardest round I’ve played. Channeling the emotions on the golf course I was playing. Super rewarding day knowing I hit the shots I needed to and got it done.”
With the win Sunday, Hodges jumps from 15th to 3rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Point list, and punches his ticket to his first ever PGA Event Tour start, the US Open in September.
“This is what you play for. You play to win. You play for opportunities like this to play in the US Open. I’ve set myself up nicely to maybe get a PGA Tour card next year, so, It was a special day.”
As one would imagine, North Alabama and Ardmore, Alabama happy a local guy represents the area so well.
“It was super special,” Hodges added. “I get a lot of support from back home from my family my fiance and her family. And a lot of people from Ardmore (Alabama) and Canebrake where i play. They’ve been all super great helping me to get to where I am. So it’s super nice, not only for me, but for them. And I can’t wait to get back and celebrate a little bit with them.”
Hodges has three more events on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.
