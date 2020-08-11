Highland Rim School reports positive case of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Another school in Lincoln county is reporting a case of COVID-19.
The case has been confirmed at Highland Rim School. Following the positive test, the school initiated contact tracing to identify which students or staff had been potentially exposed. The parents of the potentially exposed students were immediately notified. The building has been thoroughly sanitized as it is daily.
School officials encourage parents and guardians to continue to check student temperatures prior to sending them to school. If a child has any COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.
Complete symptom checks for all students and staff members continue daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.