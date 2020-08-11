Foot chase leads to one arrest in Marshall County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested after multiple on foot pursuits.
On August 11, 31-year-old Kasey Cormier was arrested for receiving stolen property after running from a Douglas Police Officer.
Cormier was found near a local school truck when he began to run from the officer. After an on-foot pursuit, Cormier was tased but quickly got away. The Douglas Police Officer was able to subdue him until backup from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
Cormier was then arrested and transported back to the Douglas Police Department.
After further investigation, Cormier was led outside to be placed in a patrol vehicle when he took off running again. After another short chase, Cormier was caught and transported to the Marshall County jail and booked for the following charges:
- Breaking and Entering of a vehicle
- Criminal Mischief
- Attempting to Elude
- Resisting Arrest
- Escape
Additionally, Cormier was charged with receiving stolen property after a four wheeler was found at his residence.
No further details are available at this time.
