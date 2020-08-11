Decatur Police issue murder warrant in Saturday night shooting

Joshua Jones (Source: Decatur police)
By Mike Brown | August 11, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:46 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are looking for a murder suspect.

On Tuesday morning, investigators publicly identified 33 year old Joshua Allen Jones as the man wanted for killing Landon Borden.

Borden was shot Saturday night on Chestnut Street. He was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say Jones and Borden were acquaintances, but didn’t elaborate on what led to the shooting.

If the public has any information about the case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

