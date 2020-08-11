Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent apologizes for pick up confusion

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A dangerous situation in Decatur for students, just one day before the school resumes online and in person.
Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent Dwight Satterfield says it was all because of a communication and organizational error.
Satterfield tells us parents of elementary students who are starting the year virtually, and do not have devices, were supposed to come pick up iPads Tuesday.
But that message was not communicated correctly. Instead hundreds of cars filled the road, outside of Austin High School, making it impassable.
It created line of cars so long that police had to get involved.
“We certainly appreciate the efforts of Decatur Police Department to fix the situation but it was not fixable. It was just becoming more dangerous,” Satterfield said.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent tells us staff members were expecting a small turnout.
“What this turned into today due to the messaging was pick up across the system for every virtual device across the system,” he said.
The staff was swarmed with close to 500 people, and not everyone was trying to pick up a new device.
“What we saw in the pickup line today was students that needed devices repaired, students that had a device, trying to swap it out because they were going to a new building,” Sattefield explained.
Satterfield says only about 20 percent of the students district wide are learning virtually. And only between 5 and 10 percent of that group needs devices. But not everyone has one for Wednesday.
“They’re not going to be able to start their virtual learning platform and that’s fine. We’re going to be able to remedy that with the curriculum that we have for them. We quickly need to assess who did not get devices today and what devices we have available to supply those with devices,” he said.
Satterfield says he wants to apologize to everyone who was inconvenienced. “We’re going to own this, we’re going to reevaluate and we’re going to move forward.”
If you are a parent of a Decatur City Schools student, who is learning virtually and does not have a device, Satterfield says a staff member will reach out to you about the next steps..
