Decatur City Mayor launches internal investigation over Decatur Housing Authority

“I became aware of the review and that it had been completed on April 3, 2020,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “The City does not have any control over the day to day operations of the Decatur Housing Authority. I find these findings very troubling and disturbing, especially not receiving any updates from DHA and learning about the settlement in the Sunday morning news. I do not condone discrimination of any kind. We are going to make sure this never happens again and are doing an internal investigation. I run my administration on accountability and transparency and so should the DHA.”