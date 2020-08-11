COVID-19 shuts down Moulton Elementary, Middle for 2 weeks

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at two Lawrence County schools will start the academic year at home.
According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle students will take virtual classes for two weeks instead of reporting in person Wednesday morning. One official confirmed an individual connected to both schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said in-person classes are tentatively set to resume Aug. 26.
Smith said the other 12 Lawrence County campuses will begin the school year Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. or 7:50 a.m. depending on the individual school.
“We’ve been made aware of an individual yesterday who has tested positive for COVID,” Smith said this afternoon. “This individual has had close contact with people from both Moulton Elementary School and Moulton Middle School. We reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health for guidance, and its recommendation was to postpone the opening of those schools for two weeks.”
He said the school system has determined all individuals who have been in close contact with the infected individual.
“We’ve notified all of those people. There are 10 of them,” he said.
Smith said the school system is in the process of distributing Chromebooks to all of the students from both schools so classes can be conducted virtually.
