Whitesburg Christian Academy student tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local Huntsville school has already received a positive coronavirus test in less than one week of classes.
Whitesburg Christian Academy welcomed students back into its classrooms August 5.
On August 9, The Academy was notified that an upper school student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Academy said they immediately implemented contact tracing protocols to determine possible exposure to other students. The Academy additionally lowered class sizes, isolated students to four main buildings and closed the campus to outside visitors.
Students must wear masks, practice social distancing, and use good sanitation practices. The Academy has provided outdoor spaces for classes, lunch, and break times. Students are in assigned seats to facilitate proximity to other students.
The school determined only two students had been exposed and exposure occurred outside of school. Those students transitioned to distance learning on Monday morning.
Whitesburg Christian Academy said they are committed to relational learning between teachers and students and providing that opportunity in an environment with minimal risk to faculty and students.
