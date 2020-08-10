UNA Makes Changes to Fall Practice Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The College Football landscape continues to evolve and change.
North Alabama is feeling the effects of what could be the inevitable for College Football, potential postponement or cancellation. The University of North Alabama felt those effects as early as this weekend. The Lions opened up camp on Friday, only to have it restricted Saturday afternoon after a COVID-19 case was confirmed.
“Just a few minutes before practice we didn’t even have an offensive line,” UNA head football coach, Chris Willis said. “And at the time the majority of our quarterbacks were involved too. So it just kind of depleted us as an offense, kinda what to do, what not to do. You know I think It kinda scared everybody a little bit especially if your’re a student athlete down in the locker room around those same guys, you don’t know who’s got it.”
With at least twelve players that were in contact with the person that tested positive, the Lions day to day practices will change dramatically. The University decided to institute a hybrid model called Voluntary Physical Activities Segment or VPAS. This model is where small groups of twelve or less will be established for players to continue physical conditioning in preparation for the season.
“When you get hit on a day where your offensive line will be out the next two weeks right in fall camp, how do you expect us to navigate around that, it’s hard. So, we just made an agreement between the coaches and the players.”
Willis also has concerns over player eligibility with the possibility of a shortened season.
“There’s a lot of eligibility issues that come into play. What if we play five games and the season is called off, then what happens? What if we don’t play the season at all, what happens? Do I get the sixth year, do I not get the sixth year. There’s just a lot that these kids have on their plates. Things don’t look on the up and up I can tell you that, and it doesn’t look like it’s going in the direction we want it to go.”
