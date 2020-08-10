Support Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers: Virtual Charity Auction begins August 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 19th annual Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Auction has moved online for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auction has served as Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers’ only annual fundraiser over the previous 18 years. In 2019, Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers had a hand in closing 855 cases by making 142 arrests and recovered $373,000 in stolen property and narcotics.
The auction received a donation of a 2000 Ford Taurus. Bids for the car begin on August 12 at noon. The online auction will close the following Wednesday, August 19. Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers hopes to bring an in-person auction back in 2021.
If you have new or like-new items that you would like to donate for online auctions or if you would like to make a monetary donation to the organization, please call 53-CRIME.
WHAT: Support Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers
WHEN: Starting at noon on August 12 and ending at noon on August 19
