Summer heat continues today with afternoon showers and storms

Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of humidity across the Tennessee Valley. A few areas of fog out there this morning to watch out for, but not everyone is seeing low visibility. Skies will stay mostly clear through much of the day as temperatures will warm quickly as we move into the afternoon. Highs today will be back into the low 90s for the 25th time over the last 27 days. That heat combined with high humidity means that we will see feels-like temperatures near 100-degrees or high this afternoon and pretty much every afternoon the rest of the week. We anticipate a few isolated storms to develop this afternoon, especially into Middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama. A few of these storms may be strong, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain! That means that we could see some localized flooding in some spots that see heavy downpours.