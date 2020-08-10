Students in Dekalb County return to school for first day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -For the first day of school in Dekalb County, students were filled with excitement and smiles as they made their way back into classrooms.
School Superintendent Jason Barnett visited seven campuses and said he was very happy to see everyone.
“I’ve seen everybody cooperating with the social distancing requirements, sanitation stations have been used and everybody is wearing a mask. As I walked around, everybody was doing what they needed to do to keep themselves and everybody safe,” said Barnett.
Students are going back with a staggered opening based on their last name, so not everyone started school Monday.
“So, we had about a fourth of students coming today and that allows us to see some things we an do to change and do different. There are some things about our drop offs, pick ups and as we transition through the lunch that we may tweak a little bit,” said Barnett.
Masks are required for both students and staff. There are also markers on campuses to help students maintain that six foot distance.
Barnett said now that school is back in session, he wants to remind drivers to pay attention to bus drivers to ensure that everyone is safe.
“It’s been five months since buses have been on the road in a regular routine, so it may take some getting use to but I encourage you to keep an eye on those buses during those morning hours and after school,” said Barnett.
All students will return to school on campus on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.