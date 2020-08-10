Move-in day at Alabama A&M University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s another busy Monday in Huntsville as Alabama A&M students arrive on “The Hill.”
Due to COVID-19, there are lots changes to this year’s move-in process.
Around 7 a.m. new students will go directly to the west side of Lewis Crews Stadium where they will check-in at their assigned Residence Hall tents.
Only two people can help a student move in and each will need their temperature taken.
The key part to note is that not everyone will check-in or move in at once.
Students will move into their dorms based on their assigned floor, starting with the first floors.
Move in must be completed by 6 p.m. Late arrivals will not be admitted for that day.
Next week returning students and new graduate students will begin their move-in process.
For more information about move-in times and schedules, check out A&M’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.