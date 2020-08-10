More than 70 Lincoln County students in quarantine

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - According to Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath, more than 70 students and 16 staff members are in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at two schools.
Dr. Heath tells WAFF 11 staff members at Flintville School are in quarantine. Dr. Heath says 5 staff members from South Lincoln Elementary are in quarantine.
On Friday, Dr. Heath announced one student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at South Lincoln Elementary. Then on Saturday, Dr. Heath announced one student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Flintville.
Lincoln County Schools do not currrently require masks.
