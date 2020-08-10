More than 70 Lincoln County students in quarantine

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 8:47 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - According to Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath, more than 70 students and 16 staff members are in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at two schools.

Dr. Heath tells WAFF 11 staff members at Flintville School are in quarantine. Dr. Heath says 5 staff members from South Lincoln Elementary are in quarantine.

On Friday, Dr. Heath announced one student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at South Lincoln Elementary. Then on Saturday, Dr. Heath announced one student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Flintville.

Lincoln County Schools do not currrently require masks.

