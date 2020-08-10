Man faces multiple drug charges after Colbert County bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hotel room containing multiple types of drugs was discovered Monday during the execution of a Colbert county search warrant.
Julius Antoine Lee was arrested on Monday when the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a room at the Regal Inn in Sheffield. Authorities recovered 36 grams of Meth, .3 grams of heroin, eight grams of synthetic marijuana, digital scales, one .25 caliber gun and over $1,100 in cash.
Lee faces the following charges:
- Distribution of controlled substances (Meth) within 3 miles
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (Meth)
- Trafficking illegal drugs (Meth)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (Heroin)
- Unlawful possession of controlled substances (Synthetic Marijuana)
Deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Sheffield Police Department assisted the Colbert County Drug Task Force with the arrest.
He is in Colbert County jail with a bond of $90,000.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.