Local municipal candidates hold virtual forum this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s time to put candidates in the hot seat.
Tuesday and Wednesday, citizens can ask candidates from Huntsville City and Madison City questions in a virtual forum.
This forum, is normally in person, but because of the pandemic event organizers have put it online.
Organizers say this way, more people can participate.
“They can attend virtually; they can attend at a comfortable spot on their home. They can watch it virtually and ask questions as they watch it and afterwards they can watch the recording of it on the Youtube,” said Pam Caruso.
Tuesday, you’ll hear from the mayoral candidates: Huntsville at 6 p.m., Madison at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, you’ll hear from city council candidates: Huntsville at 6 p.m., Madison at 7 p.m.
