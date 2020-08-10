Hartselle man dies in two-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man Monday afternoon.
George Nigel Hearring, age 48, was killed when the 2003 Honda Accord he was driving was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu. Andrew Paul Eller, age 26 of Tuscumbia, was driving the Malibu.
Hearring died shortly after arriving at Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment. Eller was transported to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Neither of the men were wearing seat belts.
The crash occurred on AL 157 at the intersection of AL 36, 10 miles south of Moulton, Alabama.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
