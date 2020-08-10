Hartselle City Schools reopen Monday

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School is back in session in Hartselle. The first round of students returned to the classrooms of Hartselle City Schools Monday.
The school district is doing a phased reopening, with half of the students who opted for traditional learning returning two separate days. The goal of the phased reopening is for students to learn about the new procedures in place.
“Right now we’re very confident in what we have in place. You know, our nurses worked very hard last week to make sure that they were aware of all new protocols, they were trained on everything we had in place for our students, but also some additional steps we’ve put into place from digital thermal scanners, to just making sure that we are ready to accept our students into the building,” said Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones.
Teachers and nurses have spent the last week prepping for the start of the school year.
Teachers will also sanitize their classrooms between each class.
Virtual learning was an option for Hartselle City Schools. Fewer than 20-percent of students chose that route.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.