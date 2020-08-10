First Stop tests homeless community in Huntsville

“We have been somewhere every week since middle March. So we have been doing this behind-the-scenes making sure that we don’t have a hot-spot in our community that we don’t know about,” Doughty said. “So we have been everywhere from Triana to North Huntsville, South Huntsville, our fever and flu clinic, Madison… So that has been our mission from day one... As much supplies we have we are going to use them and make sure again there is not a hotspot… no epicenter going around that we don’t know about.”