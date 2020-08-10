Even with safety measures, less people using Guntersville buses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The public transportation bus in Guntersville is filled with passengers on a normal day. During a pandemic, not so much.
“End of February before we saw the actual impact, we had 1540 passengers that month. This past July at the end of the month, we had around 740. So, quite a bit a difference in the numbers there,” said Guntersville Transportation Director, Lori Kirkland.
Kirkland said to ensure that passengers are safe, only three people are allowed on the bus. Caution tape is up to block off the seats, masks are required and there is a barrier up to protect bus drivers.
“We have misters that we’re using, sanitizer on the buses, we do that 3 to 4 times a day and we spray the buses. We have wipes and wipe down all of the surfaces so that anything someone touches we sanitize those,” said Kirkland.
Kirkland said her main priority is to provide transportation to passengers and ensure that they are protected.
“I feel like it’s no different from being in the store or somewhere because when I go to Publix they’re sanitizing and wiping the handles. So, we’re trying to do the same thing here because we want to be able to provide service to the passengers and hopefully in the near future everyone feels comfortable riding the bus again,” said Kirkland.
No Guntersville Public Transportation employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at this time.
