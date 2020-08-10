COVID-19 outbreak at Athens church

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A church in Athens is closed after several church members tested positive for COVID-19. Oakland Church of Christ Minister Jeff May confirmed the outbreak to WAFF Monday.
May does not know how many members are affected. A church member told WAFF a large majority of members are testing positive for the virus.
In the mean time, the church is offering live-stream services.
Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black says his daughter is currently in quarantine after coming in contact with a member the week prior.
“My daughter was contacted by the school nurse of Limestone County Schools and was told she had come in contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID due to being at a bible study or a church function the previous week,” said Black.
Commissioner Black says 13 other students are quarantining because of exposure as well.
We reached out to Elders of the church for an exact number of cases as well as precautions being taken at the church. We have yet to hear back.
