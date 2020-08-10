Athens High School football team members test positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Athens City Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19. The two students are on the Athens High School football team.
School officials have decided to suspend football practice through August 19. District leaders are hopeful that practice can resume on August 20th.
Two Athens City Schools employees also tested positive for COVID-19. Those two employees were at football practice Friday, August 7th. Both employees are currently under quarantine.
Over the next several days, parents should monitor their children for symptoms. The ADPH may reach out to parents as part of their contact tracing to notify anyone who may have had close contact with these students. If symptoms develop, students will need to quarantine or be tested for COVID-19. Parents should contact their healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed.
