Oakwood Adventist Academy leaders host ribbon cutting and open house for new high school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A new state of the art high school is now in Huntsville.
On Sunday, School officials and city leaders held a ribbon cutting and open house at Oakwood Adventist Academy.
“We’re very excited about what God has done for us here at Oakwood Adventist Academy,” said Oakwood Adventist Academy Chairperson, Dr. Carlton P. Byrd.
This school has been 30 years in the making and the dreams are now a reality, a new high school on the campus of Oakwood Adventist Academy.
Dr. Byrd said he’s grateful the school is now complete.
The campus new campus includes an elementary school, middle school, cafeteria and gym. The school is 20,000 square feet and cost $4 million to build.
Due to COVID-19, the school year will start with virtual learning.
“We will have educational offerings for students in K-12th and we will begin with virtual learning. Post Labor Day, parents will have the option of in person virtual learning or in person traditional learning,” said Dr. Byrd.
Oakwood Adventist Academy Principal, Judy Chiles-Dent said although they faced challenges, staff worked hard to ensure they were able to open the school during the pandemic.
“My administrative tasks, we had to work in a bubble, we couldn’t bring anyone else in our building to hep us pack, organize and to prepare to move to this building,” said Chiles-Dent.
The school has twelve classrooms, a storm shelter, and a science and technology lab.
Social distancing markers, touch less water fountains and sanitation stations are also included.
Most importantly, Chiles-Dent said her goal is to provide the students with faith-based learning.
“We’re not just talking about reading and writing and arithmetic, we’re also talking about preparing our students for eternity. This is what sets us apart,” said Chiles-Dent.
Other leaders that were in attendance included Oakwood University President, Dr. Leslie Pollard, House District Representative Laura Hall (Dist. 19), Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, and Councilman Will Culver (Dist. 5).
Students will start school on August 17.
