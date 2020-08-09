More heat with increasing storm chances for the week ahead

Very isolated rain showers and storms will diminish after sunset tonight leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows will be warm and muggy in the middle 70s will start the day Monday.
Another hot, humid and sunny August afternoon lies ahead on Monday with the heat index topping 100 degrees in the afternoon, there is a chance of seeing a few rain showers and thunderstorms developing into the late afternoon during peak daytime heating. Please wear sunscreen and practice heat safety during an outside activities.
The weather pattern will get a bit more active by Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Daily high temperatures will be seasonably hot in the lower 90s. Multiple disturbances will bring daily chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Any storms that do develop have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and even small hail.
There is an indication of slightly “cooler” temperatures and drier skies by next weekend, but we could use some rainfall for the time being.
