Mild start to the morning, but we heat up quickly nearing mid-day

Calm start to our Sunday morning. Mostly clear. In the lower 70s to start off, but we will quickly heat up as we head into the late morning and the afternoon hours.
We will see more clouds build up this afternoon, and have a chance at some afternoon storms mid-day and into the early evening. Highs are in the upper 90s today with heat indices in the lower 100s.
We end Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
The start of your workweek is looking hot and cloudy, with a slightly better chance at some storms. The valley cools off a bit rolling into Monday, but those heat indices stay near 100 degrees.
Tuesday through Friday we expect to see more rain and storms pass through, but that will help to keep temperatures closer to the normal for this time of year.
It’s likely you will need to break out that rain jacket and umbrella for your commutes to and from work. For the next ten days we will drop the unseasonably warm weather for more average temperatures and see more rain and storms pass through.
