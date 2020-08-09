Madison City Schools get grant from Facebook

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools got a $30,000 grant from Facebook to help with virtual learning.
The money will help the school system purchase more electronic devices for students.
Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said this is extremely helpful, as all students will begin the school year virtually.
“Connectivity is something MCS and Facebook both rely on and it is particularly crucial this school year,” Nichols said.
The grant will also allow the school system to purchase more WiFi hotspot devices to give to families.
“Madison City School educators are amazing, and Facebook is proud to assist them as they quickly pivot to teach students online,” said Katie Comer, Community Development Regional Manager for Facebook.
Device pickups for Madison City School students continue through the Aug. 12.
