Huntsville mom relieved by president’s executive action for unemployment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A side step move by President Trump could mean more money for people out of work.
The president signed a relief order Saturday after talks with Congress collapsed.
The move provides up to $400 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.
Kristen Cameron was receiving $600 a month until benefits expired at the end of July.
The relief order provides money to those who are unemployed.
While the check won’t be as big as what Cameron is used to she says every little bit helps.
“This is a blessing. Even it’s lesser. It’s a complete blessing.”
Kristen Cameron is a single mom of three young kids. She lost her job working at a grocery store during the pandemic.
“It’s stressful. You’re sitting there worrying about how fast can you attempt to get a job to kind of have money to pay your bills. And on top of trying to speed and look for a job, it’s ok, well what do I do with these kids now,” Cameron said.
Now with schools going virtual Cameron is trying to find a job that will allow her to watch her children and make ends meet.
“The only solution I could find honestly is door dash. Because I can physically put my kids in the back seat and go and do what I need to do,” Cameron said.
Luckily Cameron has been saving all the money she so she is ok. For now.
“I feel like I’ve played it kind of smart. I’m one month ahead on my rent. I’m one month ahead on my car note. That at least gives me 60 days to try to cross my ts and dot my I’s and do what I need to do as a parent,” she said.
But that money wont last forever.
“With the $400 we’re really not making anymore than people who go to work everyday. You’re literally paying your bills and not having anything leftover and in some cases it’s still not enough for some people,” Cameron said.
The action says that states will have to agree to pay for one a fourth of that $400 a month.
President Trump said, “the states have the money. It’s sitting there.”
Again. the president is expected to be challenged on this, so we’ll let you know if it actually pulls through.
