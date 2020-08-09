Decatur man convicted of capital murder set to be sentenced later this month

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Cedric Cowan, convicted of capital murder and robbery, will be sentenced later this month, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
Cowan was convicted in an October 2015 crime spree that left two people dead. Cowan was only 16 at the time of the crimes, he is now 21.
His hearing was continued until August 20th.
A Morgan County jury in November found Cowan guilty of three counts of capital murder, five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
He’s one of four suspects in the case.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.