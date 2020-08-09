COVID-19 drive-through testing on the move this week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drive-through testing is once again on the move in Huntsville. Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama are working together at multiple testing locations.
On Monday, Aug. 10, there will be COVID-19 testing in the homeless communities around Huntsville.
Following Monday, the drive through testing will move to different locations each day.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Cavalry Hills community/St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, 3020 Belafonte Ave., Huntsville, AL 35816
Wednesday, Aug. 12 – New Market community/Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, 280 Beth Road, New Market, AL 35761
Thursday, Aug. 13 – North Huntsville/Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
Friday, Aug. 14 – No testing events scheduled
These testing locations are for asymptomatic people with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. You do not need a doctors note, but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card.
For people with symptoms of COVID-19, Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic is the place to go. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Right now, Huntsville Hospitals officials say it takes about a week to get test results back.
