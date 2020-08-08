Patches of dense fog this morning; Hot, sunny afternoon ahead

Mostly clear to start off our weekend. We do expect some patchy fog this morning, impacting any early travel plans. Fog will stick around for a while, looking heavier off to the northeast, until late this morning.
For your morning, we will continue to be dry but a little muggy. Clouds will build as we head into late morning and into the noon hour, but not expected to produce any rain this afternoon.
Pop-up showers can be expected off to the east and northeast, much like yesterday. With this, gusty winds and some lightning are likely to follow.
The majority of the Valley will continue to be dry throughout the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 90s for the afternoon, for those who don’t see rain.
Sunday, will bring more heat and sunshine with highs expected to once again be in the mid 90s. Scattered rain is more possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but our high chances at widespread rain won’t come until later in the workweek.
We will have some clouds stick around as we close out our weekend, and Sunday evening.
Rolling into the workweek, we will see the 90s continue and more widespread rain settle over us. So for the next 10 days expect it to be hot and muggy with afternoon storms.
