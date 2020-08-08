More heat and humidity for Sunday

Very isolated rain showers will diminish after sunset tonight leaving us with mostly clear skies, muggy lows in the middle 70s will start the day Sunday.
Another hot, humid and sunny August afternoon lies ahead on Sunday with the heat index topping 100 degrees in the afternoon, there is a very slight chance of seeing a few rain showers developing into the late afternoon during peak daytime heating. Please wear sunscreen and practice heat safety during an outside activities.
The work week will start off on a hot note again with highs in the low to middle 90s, the heat index will again be near 100 degrees. The weather pattern will get a bit more active by Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Daily high temperatures will be seasonably hot in the lower 90s. Multiple disturbances will bring daily chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Any storms that do develop have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and even small hail.
There is an indication of slightly cooler temperatures and drier skies by next weekend.
