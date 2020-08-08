More heat and humidity for Sunday

The work week will start off on a hot note again with highs in the low to middle 90s, the heat index will again be near 100 degrees. The weather pattern will get a bit more active by Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Daily high temperatures will be seasonably hot in the lower 90s. Multiple disturbances will bring daily chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Any storms that do develop have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and even small hail.