Housing becomes harder to find as more people move to Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With so many people moving to the Rocket City, it’s getting harder to find housing and apartments.
Zelda Friedman with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors said available leases are a problem, but it’s not all bad.
”It’s a great problem to have and with people moving to the area we have to make sure we have homes for them,” she said. “And it’s a little bit of a challenge with low inventory but you know realtors work with our elected officials and home builders just to make sure we have the capacity to move all these folks in.”
She said a lot of people are moving here without a place to live permanently and looking for short term options.
Friednman said the solution is collaboration. Realtors, apartment management, and elected officials need to continue working together.
