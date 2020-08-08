Calhoun Teams to Offer Free COVID Testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College has collaborated with 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women to offer free drive-through COVID testing. This event will take place at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus (south side), 102 Wynn Dr. NW, on Wednesday, August 12, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
“We are excited for the opportunity to provide the space necessary for COVID testing,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President.
According to Don Swain, Calhoun Police Site Supervisor and member of 100 BMOGH, testing will be administered and processed by the Central North Alabama Health Services (CNAHSI) team. CNAHSI is one of the largest accredited primary healthcare group practices in North Alabama, providing services to more than 100,000 residents of Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties.
“Our goal for this event is to help bring awareness to our community about fitness, good health practices as well as trying to tackle this deadly virus,” commented Swain. “We are inviting members of the community to come out and be tested and help us protect the people we love and care for dearly with knowing your current health status.
Testing will be free for individuals who do not have health insurance. For those who have insurance, there will be no out of pocket cost to you, but you will be required to provide your health insurance information.
Pre-registration for this event is required as test kits will be ordered in advance. To register, visit http://www.100bmogh.com/health-wellness/. A physical copy of your registration form must be presented before testing will be administered. Please be sure to download and print the form.
For more information about this event, contact Don Swain at 256-425-5197 or at dc11173@yahoo.com.
For more information about this event, contact Don Swain at 256-425-5197 or at dc11173@yahoo.com.

All media inquiries, please contact the college's Public Relations Office at 256-306-2560 or 256-306-2965.