Albertville Aggies make jump to Class 7A

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Aggies are the new kids on the block in Class 7A this season, which means Head Coach Cliff Mitchell and his program will try to compete with the top teams in North Alabama.
“The day after the classification came out, we had a big team meeting, and we discussed moving up,” says Mitchell. “A lot of the guys, the senior guys were talking...‘Coach, we’re not looking at it as a challenge. We’re looking at it as an opportunity to play with the big boys.’”
The Aggies enter into 7A Play with a wealth of experience.
“We’ve got over thirty seniors,” says Mitchell. “It’s the biggest senior class.”
The Aggies hope that the hard work during the off season will lead to wins in 7A and a full season to show they belong in the highest classification in the state.
“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, so everyday you better bring your A game to practice,” says Mitchell. “We don’t know how many games we’re going to get to play. So, those guys in practice have been working everyday as hard as they can because they know they might not get tomorrow football wise, neither do I. So, they’ve been trying their best.”
