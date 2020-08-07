West Morgan High renovation begins soon

TRINTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Work is expected to start soon on a renovation and expansion project at West Morgan High School after the school board approved a $16.6 million dollar construction bid.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting that Nearen Construction of Cullman won the bid. The project is expected to take more than a year, and should be finished by November of 2021.
Plan highlights for the 90,000-square-foot addition call for an auxiliary gymnasium, a new vocational building, new band room for 100 students, choral room for 50 students and additional student capacity throughout, according to Bobby Dennis, project manager for Montgomery architectural firm McKee and Associates, which is overseeing the design.
School board member Billy Rhodes says the high school’s capacity will increase from 400 to 600. Something desperately needed as major companies like Mazda Toyota move in nearby. “It’s long overdue,” Rhodes said. “Our numbers are growing. We have about 550 kids in grades K-4, 450 in middle school and over 400 in the high school. Time is coming where you will have over 500 at the high school. We have a new athletic facility already there. We’re attaching a major expansion. It will be something this community will be very proud of.”
Rhodes taught history and business and drove the bus for West Morgan schools for 30 years. “The old school has had water problems, sewer problems. The bathrooms are horrible,” he said of the 60-year-old buildings. “We’ve been needing something bigger for a long time. I think the faculty, students and community will be tickled to see the groundwork get started. It has taken a lot of work behind the scenes.”
