West Morgan High renovation begins soon

School board member Billy Rhodes says the high school’s capacity will increase from 400 to 600. Something desperately needed as major companies like Mazda Toyota move in nearby. “It’s long overdue,” Rhodes said. “Our numbers are growing. We have about 550 kids in grades K-4, 450 in middle school and over 400 in the high school. Time is coming where you will have over 500 at the high school. We have a new athletic facility already there. We’re attaching a major expansion. It will be something this community will be very proud of.”