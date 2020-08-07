U.S. Space and Rocket Center breaks world record

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space and Rocket Center has officially earned the Guinness World Record for “most model rocket kits launched simultaneously.”
The center launched 4,923 rockets July 16, 2019 on the 50th anniversary of the launch of a Huntsville-designed Saturn V heading to the moon with the Apollo 11 astronauts on board.
The previous record was 4,231 set back in 2018 in the Netherlands.
Participants used commercially available rockets and built them following basic guidelines. The rockets had to pass 30 meters in altitude.
Rocket Center staff teamed up with the Redstone Test Center and the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Systems Management and Production Center.
