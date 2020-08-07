ULA awarded billions in Pentagon rocket contracts

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An aerospace company in Decatur was awarded billions in Pentagon rocket contracts Friday.
ULA beat out two competitors that also have facilities in north Alabama: Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman.
The U-S Air Force awarded ULA and SpaceX the contracts to launch national security missions. ULA won 60% of the launches.
The 5-year contracts start in 2022, and include nearly 3 dozen launches. ULA is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, companies that also have big footprints in Alabama.
