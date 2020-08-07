Two people at South Lincoln Elementary test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Two people tested positive for COVID-19 at South Lincoln Elementary, according to Director of Lincoln County Schools, Dr. Bill Heath.
Dr. Heath did not clarify if the individuals were students, teachers or staff.
Dr. Heath says school administrators have contacted anyone believed to have come into close contact with the two individuals.
That group of people have been asked to quarantine at home for 14 days before returning to school.
Lincoln County Schools started back on Monday, August 3.
