Temporary traffic delays this weekend on Research Park Boulevard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plan to be on the roads this weekend? Traffic delays may be in your future.
Weather permitting, contractors will be setting bridge beams on Old Madison Pike at Research Park Boulevard between I-565 and US Highway 72 on Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction nightly between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Periodic lane closures and traffic delays will occur during this time. Please use caution when traveling through the area.
