Summer heat building into the weekend

Happy Friday! It is a another semi-comfortable start to the day, but that won’t last much longer.
Some of us are seeing the mid to upper 60s this morning while others are once again into the low 70s. Either way, today is the last of the “comfortable” starts to the day with lower humidity. The heat will be back again today bringing us another day with temperatures likely at or above 90-degrees. Humidity will creep up today as well which means our feels-like temperatures will be into the mid-90s this afternoon. High pressure overhead should keep us dry and sunny through much of the day today, but we will see some fair weather cumulus clouds develop by the middle of the day today.
Summer heat will continue for all of us this weekend and we return to that summer patter which lasted through much of July. Temperatures will likely be into the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s, possibly triple digits both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be a dry day, but Sunday does bring the potential at a few isolated showers and storms, similar to how much of the month of July went. Temperatures of 90-degrees or high are expected every day next week along with daily afternoon storms.
