Summer heat building into the weekend

Some of us are seeing the mid to upper 60s this morning while others are once again into the low 70s. Either way, today is the last of the “comfortable” starts to the day with lower humidity. The heat will be back again today bringing us another day with temperatures likely at or above 90-degrees. Humidity will creep up today as well which means our feels-like temperatures will be into the mid-90s this afternoon. High pressure overhead should keep us dry and sunny through much of the day today, but we will see some fair weather cumulus clouds develop by the middle of the day today.