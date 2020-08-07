Some subdivisions in Limestone County under water consumption reduction

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority is requesting a water consumption reduction for some subdivisions due to high volume of water usage.
This includes subdivisions off of Powell, Hardiman, Burgreen, and Segers Roads until further notice.
This will affect lawn watering usage only. They ask that all customers restrict lawn watering use to once per week. Officials say lawn watering is impacting the pressure needed inside homes.
Consumption data is showing three times the regular irrigation demand in these areas. An update will be sent out when this restriction has been lifted.
